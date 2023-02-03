Concern voter ID could stop some voting in Swindon election
A new law requiring people to bring formal ID with them to polling stations could leave some unable to vote, a Labour candidate has warned.
The national rules will first take effect during the May local elections.
South Swindon parliamentary candidate Heidi Alexander said she is worried this will "disenfranchise a lot of people".
The proposals were passed by Parliament in December and the government said it would prevent voter fraud.
Swindon Borough Council is urging people to think now about what they may need to bring with them in order to vote.
Speaking on behalf of the Swindon Labour Party, Ms Alexander, said: "We already have problems with turnout in this country, we should be making it easier not harder to cast their vote and exercise their basic democratic rights."
Historically British elections have relied on your word for your name and address, but the law has changed requiring people to now show formal ID at the polling station.
Swindon Borough Council's returning officer and chief executive Susie Kemp said: "Please don't leave it to the last moment, just take a moment to check the list of documents you can use."
Ms Kemp's team have started a publicity campaign locally to raise awareness of the change in national law.
Unlike a previous trial of the scheme in Swindon in 2018, polling cards cannot be used as ID.
Valid documents include a British passport, driver's license, an over-60s bus pass, and a disabled driver's blue badge.
Those who do not have any of these documents can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate in advance, or they can register to vote by post.
Without any of the above, voters will be turned away.
But Conservative Keith Williams, a senior Swindon councillor, said: "We just need a little bit of perspective.
"It is something that takes place across the world in other countries without real issue, and up until recently you needed more identification to visit the Household Waste Recycling Centre for example than you did to vote in a general or local election."
The government said 98% of people had an acceptable form of ID and they would work with all organisations to make the change successful.
