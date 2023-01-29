Swindon social housing tenants face 5% rent increase
Social housing tenants in Swindon will be asked for a 5% increase in their rent from April.
The proposals, to be discussed at the council's cabinet meeting next week, will mean an increase of around £18 to £25 per month.
The proposed rent increase for 2023/24 combined with other budget changes would generate approximately £5m additional income for the council.
But inflationary pressures mean this is worth less in real terms.
'Additional income'
"The funding provided from rents is of direct benefit to all tenants as it contributes to the maintenance of the housing stock over both the short and long term," said cabinet member for housing Cathy Martyn.
"The rent increase is considered essential as these rising costs are funded from the additional income in order to maintain and improve current services to tenants," Ms Martyn added.
The budget for repairs in 2023/24 has risen to £15.8m from £13.2m according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cabinet members and councillors will also be asked to approve a budget of £200,000 for payments to help the council's tenants under the discretionary housing payments scheme for the next year.
