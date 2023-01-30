Addiction: Ex-convict mentors TikTok users on drug abuse
A man who served 22 years in prison has become a mentor on social media to help people with addictions.
Paul Simmons, from Swindon, was abused as a child which lead to drug use, homelessness and violent crime.
He now uses TikTok to speak honestly about his past and help others, and gives talks to warn young people about the dangers of drugs.
Mr Simmons said he wants to show that addicts "can get clean and live their best lives".
"I'm a qualified mentor with a degree in health and social care and a lifetime of experience and I'm using that to spread the message that we can recover as addicts," he said.
"Twice a day I livestream to my followers from all over the world. Some just enjoy it and some ask questions for support.
"It could be the person who realises they want to take cocaine after they drink, could be someone who is addicted to eating - all kinds of people tune in for help.
"I'll do whatever it is in my power to assure that people have somewhere to come to get support."
'He understands people'
Mr Simmons has also been working with the Bristol Rovers Community Trust giving talks to children about the dangers of knife crime and drugs.
Trust chairman Adam Tutting said Mr Simmons had been great to work with.
"Paul comes from Lockleaze, one of the key areas that we deliver our projects in," he said.
"He knows the streets of Lockleaze. He knows some of the challenges that these people face.
"They listen to him as someone who understands the world that they come from."
Mr Simmons said he hopes to open a hub in Swindon to reach more people "because not everyone has access to social media".
