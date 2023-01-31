Man detained for dashcam killing of motorcyclist in Wiltshire
A man has been detained after ramming and killing a motorcyclist with his car and recording it on his dashcam.
Paul Barrett, 43, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ryan Brindley in Wiltshire by reason of diminished responsibility in December 2021.
On Tuesday, Barrett was detained under the Mental Health Act at Winchester Crown Court.
After the sentencing, Mr Brindley's partner said he was a "beautiful human being" who will be "missed by so many".
His family described him as a "deeply private man" and thanked the police for their support and investigation all the way through the case.
Barrett targeted Mr Brindley at random in Dinton.
The court heard how Barrett had developed psychological problems at university which continued after he dropped out.
He went on to suffer from depression, bipolar disorder and had made a number of suicide attempts.
In December 2021, Barrett - who also had autism - was having a relapse and began experiencing paranoid thoughts.
He had several contacts over the following days with the police and the NHS, including on the 22 December - the day he killed Mr Brindley.
At about 18.20 GMT, he told his mother that he was going out from their house in Mere to get a Covid jab, but he took her VW Touran and drove erratically around the area.
He was clocked at speeds of up to 80mph (128kph) in 30mph (40kph) zones.
Barrett turned around several times until he saw Mr Brindley riding a motorcycle.
He followed him and after catching him up, rammed him from behind on the B3098 Hindon Road in the village of Dinton.
'Entirely' random
Dashcam footage captured from the Touran was used as part of the prosecution's case.
Neighbours heard a loud bang and came out to find the wreckage.
The prosecution said Mr Brindley died immediately from multiple head and neck injuries and had no prospect of survival.
Det Ch Insp Simon Childe, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said Mr Brindley's killing "was an entirely random and unprovoked incident which has understandably caused shock and upset to the local community and all those who knew and loved Ryan".
"We do not believe they were known to each other, or that there had been any previous interaction between the pair. It seems that Ryan was targeted entirely at random," he added.
