Wiltshire firm fined for fly-tipping in store car park
- Published
A business has been fined £1,400 for fly-tipping in a supermarket car park.
The firm in Wiltshire, which cannot be named for legal reasons, had dumped waste at Sainsbury's car park, Royal Wootton Bassett, on two occasions.
Council officers found rubbish next to recycling bins and directly under signs warning against fly-tipping and the possible consequences.
The car park is a known hot-spot for fly-tipping in the area and has prompted complaints from residents.
While the site is owned by Wiltshire Council it is leased to Sainsbury's which has responsibility for clearing any fly-tipped waste and litter in the car park, according to The Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Litter Not Acceptable'
Cabinet member for transport, street scene and flooding at Wiltshire Council, Caroline Thomas said: "Leaving items next to the recycling banks is not acceptable; this litter often ends up being blown around and is detrimental to the local environment, which has led to complaints from local residents and businesses.
"It is important that all businesses take responsibility for the waste they produce as part of their business activity...we take fly-tipping very seriously and we are committed to pursuing those who fly-tip across Wiltshire and, where we have evidence, we will pursue prosecutions."
The business in Chippenham was issued with two £400 fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping, a £300 fine for transporting waste without a licence and a £300 fine for failing to produce waste transfer notes.
The council said most of the waste found did not come from the firm and their investigations into the other offenders are ongoing.
