Suspected explosives found in Amesbury by builders
- Published
A package of suspected explosives has been found by builders working in a town centre.
The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended Salisbury Street, in Amesbury, Wiltshire, at around 09:50 GMT on Thursday.
Emergency services were called after the builders discovered the package.
A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman said the item was disposed of at about 13:30 GMT. The item was found in the garden of a bakery.
