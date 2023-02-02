Suspected explosives found in Amesbury by builders

Police generic picturePA Media
The explosive package was found during construction work

A package of suspected explosives has been found by builders working in a town centre.

The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended Salisbury Street, in Amesbury, Wiltshire, at around 09:50 GMT on Thursday.

Emergency services were called after the builders discovered the package.

A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman said the item was disposed of at about 13:30 GMT. The item was found in the garden of a bakery.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics