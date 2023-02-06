Freddie Fontete-Jones: Connor Pool jailed for manslaughter
A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for killing a 23-year-old with a single punch.
Freddie Fontete-Jones died three days after he was punched in Salisbury Market Square on 22 February 2022.
Connor Pool, 25, of Salt Lane, Winterbourne Gunner, previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.
Judge Morris told Pool the young man's death would "forever leave an enormous empty hole".
"No sentence can ever reflect the life of Freddie Fontete-Jones," he added.
The judge said Pool would be released from custody after no more than six years, and would then serve the remainder of his sentence in the community on licence.
On the day of the assault, Wiltshire Police officers were called to the Market Square at 03:00 BST, following two 999 calls reporting disorder.
When the officers arrived, Mr Fontete-Jones was unconscious and was being given first aid by paramedics.
He was taken to hospital, but later died.
His sentencing was adjourned from November and he was remanded in custody.
Mr Fontete-Jones was well-known in the area and his sister, Emma Fontete, said in the months following his death there had been an "outpouring" of support" from the community.
She described her brother as the "mayor of Salisbury" because he had "so, so many friends".
Mr Fontete-Jones was one of seven siblings and a keen footballer who played for a number of amateur clubs in the area, most recently Laverstock and Ford FC.
A fundraising page in his memory reached its original £2,000 goal within half-an-hour and raised more than £43,000 in total.
