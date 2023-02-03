Owen Dunn: Funeral held for teenager killed in stabbing
- Published
Family and friends of a teenager who was killed in a knife attack have paid their tributes at his funeral.
Owen Dunn, 18, died after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, Haydon End, Swindon, at about 14:30 GMT on 4 December.
A large crowd of mourners attended his funeral which was held at St Peter's Church in Swindon earlier, before moving on to Kingsdown Crematorium.
A 14-year-old boy, who can't be named because of his age, has been charged with murder.
The boy has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place as well as possession of Class A and B drugs.
Mr Dunn was killed while on the way from his home in Penhill to visit his girlfriend in Haydon End.
The pair were due to celebrate their first anniversary on the following day.
Mr Dunn's funeral began in Penhill where family members and mourners lined the streets and followed the hearse down Penhill Drive to St Peter's Church.
Many of those attending wore bright red ties and pins with a white dove pictured and the words 'Owen's world, forever 18' written on them which is related to a charity being set up in his name.
Three white doves were released by family members as mourners arrived at Kingsdown Crematorium and his childhood friends acted as pallbearers.
He was described as 'the best friend ever' by Harry who has been his friend since they were four-years-old.
A fundraising appeal set up by Mr Dunn's aunt, Lauren Page, to help pay for funeral costs raised more than £11,000.
Ms Page said their "world came crashing down" following Mr Dunn's death and his family added they were "grateful for all the support, kind words and donations we have received".
Mr Dunn's friends have also set up a separate fundraiser to create a memorial garden and bench.