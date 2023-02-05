Swindon tower block resident appeal for better information on works
Tower block residents have asked to be better informed about the future of their homes before work starts that may leave them in "permanent twilight".
Repairs are due to be made to the David Murray John (DMJ) Building in Swindon after contractors found its distinctive shiny panels needed to be replaced.
The work will cost £5m with another £1.8m is set aside for rehoming tenants or buying back flats from leaseholders.
But some residents are unhappy about the council's communication so far.
The work is expected to be carried out over the next two years.
Scaffolding will be erected and a covering put round the building, meaning that residents "would be in permanent twilight", cabinet member for finance and commercialisation, Keith Williams, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Members of Swindon Borough Council's cabinet approved the plan to renovate the outside of the building where the cladding and the attachment of it to the outer walls are failing.
But resident Bob Barrett said: "We have had two informal meetings stood in the reception area of the old office entrance into the DMJ and not all residents were aware of both meetings.
"The office entrance is very noisy and we couldn't hear properly what was being said.
"We would like the council to communicate in a more effective and informative way with all residents of the DMJ and provide a report of proposed works."
Mr Williams said Mr Barrett's feedback was useful and that as the project progressed there would be more formal meetings to keep tenants and leaseholders informed of what is happening.
"The purpose of these sessions has been to continue to raise awareness of the condition of the curtain walling, enable residents to understand why safety works are necessary and to answer any questions relating to the details involved," he said.
Mr Williams stressed that the fabric of the building itself is perfectly safe, but parts of the cladding on the outside are falling off, posing a danger is to people walking below.
