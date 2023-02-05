Wiltshire priority housing support for young people from care
People who have been looked after in council care will be given priority for social housing until they are aged 25, a council has said.
Until now band one priority was only given until the age of 21, but Wiltshire Council has approved the change.
The authority also exempts those who have left care from paying council tax until 25.
It said it had a "strong commitment" to keeping young people safe.
Young people who have experienced being in care would be awarded the priority band one status when it was confirmed they were ready to move into independent accommodation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Independent living'
Cabinet member for children's services, Laura Mayes, said the changes would help them continue to live in Wiltshire close to local connections.
She added: "This latest decision is a measure to provide a stable footing as they become adults and move to independent living."
Those who have lived in care also have access to a rent guarantee scheme, support with next steps into employment and independence with support towards driving lessons, help with university and opportunities for work experience and council apprenticeships.
Cabinet member for housing Phil Alford said: "All parents want to ensure their young people can become independent adults while knowing their family is there supporting them.
"As a corporate parent we want our care experienced young people to have that same reassurance and know we are here to provide the support when it's needed."
