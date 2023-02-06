Nurses and paramedics on strike across the west
- Published
Nurses and paramedics across the west have joined the biggest strikes in the NHS's history in a bid for better pay and conditions.
Staff at some of the region's biggest hospitals were on the picket line in freezing conditions on Monday morning.
Nurses are calling for a pay increase of 19%, while paramedics want a rise in line with inflation, or around 10%.
The government says the door is open for negotiations but that it can not afford to meet the unions' demands.
'We mean business'
Rosanne, a nurse of 30 years on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath, said: I've never known us to be under such pressure."
She told BBC West the current demand on the NHS is worse than during the pandemic.
"I am constantly seeing nurses in meltdown, completely overwhelmed with the work they are having to do every day," she said.
Rosanne said she believed the government thought nurses were "weak".
"I think the government will think we are a weak profession because of our caring natures, but I want to show them we really mean business now," she said.
"We are sick of what they are putting us through and things have to change."
'Patient safety issues'
Carly Chandler, a cardiology sister at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, said the strikes were about more than pay.
She said low pay prospects plus the likelihood of being left with a large student debt were fuelling the crisis in recruitment.
"We are massively understaffed and we are causing patient safety issues," she said.
"Patients are not dying because nurses are on strike, nurses are on strike because patients are dying."
She added it was hypocritical of the government to accuse nurses of putting patients at risk by striking.
"There have been low staffing levels for years," she said.
'Under resourced'
Karen Clarke, a paramedic with the South West Ambulance Service (SWAST) and a GMB union representative, was picketing outside Staverton Ambulance Station in Gloucestershire.
"We have been under resourced and our terms and conditions have been deteriorating over the past 10 or 12 years and people are struggling," she said.
"We need some action from the government to really support the NHS and keep the NHS going - we are at a crisis point now in the NHS and it's a case of support us or we are going to lose it.
"And once the NHS is gone, we are never going to get it back again."
She added that paramedics were still responding to emergency calls, so patient safety was not being put at risk by the strikes.
'Patients are behind us'
Elsewhere, nurse Lisa Peplo denied the strikes were putting people at risk.
Speaking outside Great Western Hospital in Swindon, she said: "Patients are behind us, NHS England data shows 66% of patients are behind the nursing profession.
"They know we care about them and they want us to work under better conditions to provide better care for them."
Ms Peplo added: "I would say that not having a pay rise, not ensuring patient safety, that is more harm that going on strike."
Conservative minister Maria Caulfield said the demands of paramedics and nurses were "unaffordable".
Speaking to GB News, the minister for mental health and women's health strategy said she had sympathy for those on strike.
But she said: "We also have a responsibility to the taxpayer and we've followed an independent process with the pay review body that unions signed up to and were very happy with the settlement last year."
"We just can't afford inflation-busting pay rises that the unions are currently demanding," she added.