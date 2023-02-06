Salisbury LGBTQ+ event disrupted by far-right protest
- Published
An LGTBQ+ storytelling event in Salisbury had to relocate after it was targeted by far-right protesters.
Drag Queen Story Hour, performed by Aida H Dee, was due to take place at The Winchester Gate Pub on Saturday.
After it was disrupted by members of Patriotic Alternative it was moved to another location due to fears for people's safety, the organiser said.
"It's sad, but it's a reminder of why we're doing this," Aida The Storytime Drag Queen said.
Aida H Dee was due to perform a family-friendly storytelling session about bullying, starting at 11:00 GMT.
But up to 11 protesters from Patriotic Alternative staged a protest outside of The Winchester Gate, on Rampart Road, holding banners reading "Stop sexualising our children".
Officers from Wiltshire Police monitored the protest.
Joe Marsh, from Patriotic Alternative, said: "Children do not need to know about this stuff. Drag acts are for nightclubs and adults, not for kids.
"They've told us the event's been cancelled but we don't believe it."
Jamie Lillycrop, from The Winchester Gate, said: "It's a threatening atmosphere and completely and utterly against what Storytime Live was meant to be.
"It's meant to be a positive, open and accepting event.
"Staging a protest and wearing balaclavas is quite literally the opposite of what the event's meant to be."
Aida H Dee, which is the creation of Sab Samuel, 27, seeks to explain non-heterosexual emotions to young people.
'So closed-minded'
She said: "Children, ironically, are amazing role models for adults when it comes to acceptance, they always see the fabulous in everybody.
"Encouraging such an outlook on the world can only be a good thing, but it's a shame there are people who may need a check-up on their privileges in the world.
"Maybe if these hateful people had a drag artist read them a fabulous story when they were kids they'd not have turned out so closed minded."
Abby Blake helped to organise the event and said: "We've had a fabulous morning. It's been bright and colourful, an absolute joy to watch and be part of.
"People are entitled to their own opinions. But here we promote inclusivity."