Ex-Salisbury MP Robert Key dies aged 77
Former Conservative MP Robert Key, who served his constituency for 27 years, has died aged 77.
Mr Key represented Salisbury between 1983 and 2010.
He was a minister for sport under John Major, and was awarded Freedom of the City of Salisbury in 2017.
The incumbent Conservative MP for Salisbury, John Glen, said he represented the constituency "with dedication, distinction, and a strong ethos of public service".
"Rob was the very best of Salisbury, always thinking of what was in the interest of our city," he continued.
"I know many Salisbury residents will sorely miss Rob's unique contribution to our public life but will always be grateful for the impact he had on all our lives."
Wiltshire's Lord Lieutenant Sarah Troughton tweeted: "May I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Robert.
"He was a wonderful ambassador for the city in his many guises and will be very much missed."
Salisbury City Council said it would fly the flag on Salisbury Guildhall at half-mast as a mark of respect.