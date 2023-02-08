Pedestrian dies in collision with car on A4 near Calne
- Published
Police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
The incident occurred on the A4 New Road between Calne and Chippenham on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were called to the road near Studley at around 18:45 GMT.
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and will be supported by a specialist officer.
Wiltshire Police said their "thoughts were with the family at this difficult time".
The road was closed for several hours while the incident was dealt with and has now reopened.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk