Man dies after being hit by a car on A345 in Amesbury
A man in his 80s has died after he was hit by a car in Amesbury.
Emergency services were called to the collision on the A345 Countess Road at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.
A Vauxhall Astra was travelling south towards the Countess Roundabout when it struck the pedestrian, a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said.
The man was taken to Southampton Hospital with multiple injuries and died a few hours later. Police officers are appealing for witnesses.
The spokesperson added: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage."
