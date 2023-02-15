Salisbury army veteran runs seven marathons in seven continents

Sally Orange as a frozen pea in AntarcticaWorld Marathon Challenge
Ms Orange, who ran the Antarctica marathon dressed as frozen peas, says the cold made it "tough"
By Alexandra Bassingham
An army veteran who completed seven marathons in seven continents over seven days, said the "really emotional" challenge was her "toughest yet".

Sally Orange, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, ran marathons in Antarctica, Cape Town, Perth, Dubai, Madrid, Fortaleza and Miami.

During the challenge she raised over £10,000 for mental health charities.

Ms Orange, who dresses up as fruit and vegetables to "make people smile", said she also hoped to raise awareness.

The 48-year-old is the first female veteran and fifth British woman to finish the World Marathon Challenge, running 183 miles (295km) in 168 hours with 68 of those hours spent in the air, which was the only opportunity to sleep.

Sally Orange
Ms Orange says depression "can make others feel uncomfortable" but people "can still go on and achieve"

Running through extreme changes in temperature and jet lag, a time delay meant the last three marathons had to be run in just 36 hours.

Added to which, Ms Orange had a stomach bug while in Madrid.

"I cried from mile eight with so much pain in my stomach and it made it harder because I was more dehydrated from crying.

"It was like an emotional journey of mental health - I would tell people I was struggling and people would carry on anyway as some people don't know what to do."

World Marathon Challenge
Ms Orange says in the past she kept quiet about her mental health struggles because of the "stigma"

She said it was important for her to be honest and let people see when she was struggling "so they know they're not the only ones".

"The world is full of all the beautiful things on platforms like Instagram but life isn't like that. You're only comparing yourself to the shop front so to speak not what it looks like from the inside or the back," she added.

In the months leading up to the challenge Ms Orange sustained a stress fracture in her foot which she said made it "difficult and daunting" but then "someone told me I was lucky to have it now and not two weeks before and it just reminded me what it's like for others".

World Marathon Challenge
The physiotherapist said she still lives with depression but has developed the tools to manage it

During the Dubai marathon, in 35 degree heat, she said she just focussed on "running to two lampposts, walk one lamppost".

"While I was feeling rubbish, I just thought there would be some people who would love to walk this and it was about reframing my mind," she said.

"Throughout the whole challenge I don't feel I even moaned because I know it was such a privilege."

Her final marathon in Miami, was also her 80th marathon overall.

She said she was now looking forward to getting past the jet lag before her next challenge of running a marathon in the North Pole.

