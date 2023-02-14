Wiltshire: Two more people arrested after hunt video's release
Two more people have been arrested for suspected wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den.
Wiltshire Police confirmed they had arrested a man and a woman, both 25, earlier.
A 29-year-old from Lacock, a 38-year old from Bromham and a 35-year-old from Devizes were arrested last week.
All five people have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
They were all arrested on suspicion of offences connected to hunting a wild animal with dogs, causing unnecessary suffering and disturbing a sett.
The video, which was first reported by ITV, appears to show members of a hunt digging a fox from its den before throwing it to fox hounds.
Ch Insp James Brain said: "Our investigation into the circumstances of this concerning video footage is ongoing and we are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.
"We continue to appeal for anyone with information that might help our investigation to contact us."
