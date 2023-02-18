Rail works to affect travel between Swindon and Westbury
Planned engineering work will affect train travel between Swindon and Westbury for 13 days from Saturday.
From 18 February to 2 March Network Rail will carry out track renewals in the Newbury area which will affect rail services between Swindon and Westbury.
Non-stop trains between Swindon and Westbury will continue to operate at different times to normal.
Buses will replace the majority of trains between Chippenham and Trowbridge.
Weekend services will continue to run but trains will depart at different times to normal.
Great Western Railway regional station manager Tom Butler said: "These works are essential to maintaining and improving the railway but we understand the consequences this will have on our customer's journeys.
"We strongly encourage passengers to check their journey beforehand as services will either be replaced by buses or run at different times to normal."
On completion of these works further weekend closures will continue to take place on 5 March, the weekend of 11/12 March as well as the full Easter weekend from 7 to 10 April.
Network Rail project manager Bradley Wallace said: "There is never a good time to close the railway but working over a short period removes the need for long-term interruption."
