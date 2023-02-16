Swindon vigil held for Brianna Ghey in support of transgender community
- Published
A candlelight vigil has been held in Swindon in memory of Brianna Ghey.
The 16-year-old transgender girl was fatally stabbed in a park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have appeared in court charged with her murder.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wiltshire, Zara Black, from Swindon and Wiltshire Pride, said they came together on Wednesday night to honour the memory of Ms Ghey.
"We are coming together not as a demonstration or an event but as a mark of respect and mourning and solidary within the community," she added.
She said her death was a "tragic" loss of life and it was "very important to come together and support each other".
More than 30 people - including community support officers from Wiltshire Police - attended the event at Swindon's rainbow bench outside the town's library.