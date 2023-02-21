Wife's life 'fell apart' when husband died in Swindon crash
- Published
A woman says her "life fell apart" when her husband of 45 years died in a crash.
Motorcyclist Jack Robson, 66, was hit by a driver who did not check his mirror as he turned across Highworth Road in Swindon on 25 May, 2020.
Alexander Baker has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at Swindon Crown Court.
The 26-year-old was given a 12-month driving ban and a 12-month community order of 300 hours unpaid work.
In a statement read to the court, Mr Robson's wife Christine said: "I feel so lifeless. Why has my husband, a father, grandfather, been so cruelly taken away from his family?
"We will never ever be able to come to terms with the loss of the most caring, wonderful, loving man you could ever ask for. I am struggling to cope without Jack - my tears and anger do not stop."
'Terrible tragedy'
"On the day Jack died, I remember kissing him goodbye and saying 'be safe' as normal. He said 'Don't worry about me, I am always safe, I'll see you later'.
"That day my life fell apart and will never be the same again," she added.
Baker, of Ashe Close, Sparcells, also pleaded guilty to a second charge of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Det Con Rachel Catling from Wiltshire Police said the crash had happened after Mr Robson visited a family member to provide care during lockdown.
She added: "Despite members of the public stopping at the scene to give first aid to Mr Robson, he tragically died as a result of his injuries.
"This has been a lengthy investigation for everyone involved and a terrible tragedy for Mr Robson's family. My thoughts remain with them at this terrible time."