Swindon: Church considers appeal against planning refusal
A group is considering appealing against a decision to deny planning permission for a church on the outskirts of Swindon.
The Plymouth Brethren want to build a new place of worship which could cater for between 400 and 1,000 people.
It would also have 161 car parking spaces at the site off the B4019 at Broad Bush.
A spokesman said: "The applicants are considering their position, including whether they will appeal."
"We will in the first instance seek to discuss the refusal with officers at Swindon Borough Council, which was of course against the recommendation of the council's professional officers," added Peter Lawson, from planning consultants Turley.
While the officers' report had recommended approval, elected members were concerned by the plan, particularly its impact on the countryside and traffic, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They were urged by legal advisors to find valid planning reasons for refusal, especially in light of the report's recommendation, in order to have "a defensible case if the proposal goes to appeal".
Eventually the members voted to refuse consent on the grounds the church would be built in an area of countryside designated a non-coalescence zone - designed to prevent Blunsdon joining up with Kingsdown.
While minor development is allowed in the zone, the councillors felt the size of the church did not count as minor, and therefore it contravened the council's planning policies and local plan.