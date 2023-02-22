Police warning after Salisbury man defrauded of thousands
Police are warning people to be aware of courier fraud after an 80-year-old man was tricked into handing over £15,000.
The victim, from Salisbury, received calls on 20, 21 and 24 of January from someone claiming to be a police officer investigating bank account fraud.
He was asked to withdraw the sum and a man attended his home to collect it.
Police are currently investigating the fraud and want to hear from anyone with relevant information.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from witnesses who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the Winterbourne Gunner area on the days in question.
A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "Courier fraud occurs when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone purporting to be a police officer or bank official.
"To substantiate this claim, the caller might be able to confirm some easily obtainable basic details about the victim such as their full name and address."
The spokesman continued: "The caller may also offer a telephone number for the victim to telephone or ask the victim to call the number on the back of their bank card to check that they are genuine.
"In these circumstances, either the number offered will not be genuine or, where a genuine number is suggested, the fraudster will stay on the line and pass the victim to a different individual."
People are being asked to remember that the police will never call and ask you to verify your PIN number, withdraw cash or purchase expensive items.
Officers will never come to you address to collect your card, cash or purchased items.
'Check callers' identities'
Banks will also never ask you to authorise anything by entering your PIN into your phone.
Those who receive a call from the bank are advised to double check the call is genuine before handing over details.
This can be done by hanging up and calling the bank back on the number on the back of the card via a different phone line.