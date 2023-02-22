Outcry after PC 'with hunt links' gets Wiltshire rural crime job
A police force has sparked outrage after appointing an officer to its rural crime team who is apparently linked to a banned hunt.
Anti-hunting campaigners have branded PC Cheryl Knight's new role "corrupt".
Photographs of PC Knight unearthed by saboteurs show her riding with the Avon Vale Hunt, which was banned earlier this month, and the Beaufort Hunt.
Wiltshire Police said there was "nothing illegal" about an officer being affiliated with a hunt.
Avon Vale Hunt was thrown out of the sport's governing body earlier this month after clips emerged appearing to show members digging a fox from its den and throwing it to the hounds.
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of offences connected to the incident, including hunting a wild animal with dogs, causing unnecessary suffering and disturbing a sett.
They are currently on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
The Wiltshire Hunt Saboteurs claim that while PC Knight had ridden with the Avon Vale Hunt in the past, she had mostly joined the Beaufort Hunt.
The officer announced her new role on Wiltshire Police's rural crime team (RCT) Facebook page.
She said: "Some of you will already know me and of my interest in all things equestrian and I hope to meet many more of you in my new role with the RCT."
'Conflict of interest'
The post quickly provoked a backlash from some people.
One person commented: "Wiltshire Rural Crime Team it is a clear conflict of interest for an individual to be a part of your team when they are a member of a trail / fox hunt under investigation for illegal activities."
The Wiltshire Hunt Saboteurs claimed PC Knight's appointment was in breach of the Police Code of Ethics, which states membership of groups or societies must not create "an actual or apparent conflict of interest with police work and responsibilities".
Following the allegations, Wiltshire Police issued a statement saying it was "not illegal" for someone working for a police force to be affiliated with a hunt.
'Not illegal'
The force said: "We wouldn't comment on alleged affiliations or membership of individual officers to any hunt but images and captions used in the replies to this post are between four and fifteen-plus years old and are not representative of the officer's current role."
It continued: "We do expect all of our officers regardless of rank or role to carry out their duties impartially, without fear or favour."
The saboteurs are planning to stage a protest outside Wiltshire Police HQ on 5 March in protest at what it called the force's "blatant corruption".