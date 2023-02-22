Royal Wootton Bassett High Street closed after lorry crash
A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian.
Wiltshire Police said officers had closed the High Street in Royal Wootton Bassett after being called to the scene at 12:35 GMT.
South Western Ambulance Service said it was taking one patient to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by land ambulance.
An air ambulance was also in attendance.
Bus operator Stagecoach said it would be diverting some services because of the road closure, which will last several hours.
