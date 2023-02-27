Swindon: Ukrainian-inspired beer to raise money for charity
A charity aiming to help Ukrainian refugees is making a beer to raise money for its projects.
Swindon Welcomes Ukraine is producing the beverage with local brewery Hop Kettle, with a proportion of the profits going to the charity.
The beer is called Volya, which means means 'Freedom' in Ukrainian.
Sofiia Volovyk, committee chair, said it would make a difference to "helping even more Ukrainians looking to find refuge".
She added: "It's been so rewarding to support hosts and Ukrainians now living together."
Volya is Ukrainian-inspired, with honey (a national flavour) and sunflower seed (a national symbol) used in the brewing process.
Swindon Welcomes Ukraine member Yana Shatoka told BBC Radio Wiltshire the project would be a useful tool to keep the Russian invasion of Ukraine "as a topic in people's heads".
"Connecting Swindon people with Ukrainians is a very important thing - we still need more people to open their homes for Ukrainians who'll come," she added.
Kris Talikowski, vice-chair of the committee, said: "We've achieved a great deal in our first 12 months and helped the new community settle into life in Swindon.
"We've been fundraising, so when Hop Kettle reached out to create a batch of a Ukrainian-inspired beer to raise money, we were delighted to work together".
A "first-pour" took place at a pub in Old Town, Swindon on Friday night, and there are plans to produce more of the beer at the Hop Kettle brewery.