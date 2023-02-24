Salisbury surgeon sentenced for child abuse images
- Published
A consultant surgeon has been given an eight month suspended sentence for possessing child abuse images.
Mansoor Khan, 54, from Ridgeway Road, Salisbury, will serve 150 hours unpaid work and must complete 60 court-ordered rehabilitation days.
He will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years, and has been suspended from working with children.
Khan had 106 illegal images on his phone, most of which were screenshots, taken in 2020 and 2021.
Judge Feest, sentencing at Salisbury Crown Court, acknowledged there had been no reports of misconduct by Khan, either in his personal or professional life, and he had in fact been a respected and dedicated member of his local community.
Khan, who worked at Salisbury District Hospital, was investigated by the National Crime Agency.
Of the images, 31 were classed as category A, the most serious, while 14 were of category B and 61 of category C.
During a four-day trial in December 2022, the jury heard Mr Khan, of Ridgeway Road, Salisbury, had downloaded a Tor browser in November 2020 to allow him to access the dark web.
Khan denied the charges, insisting he had downloaded the Tor browser in order to teach his children about the dangers of the dark web.
Khan was dismissed by Salisbury NHS Foundation trust last year.
The offences he was charged with did not relate to any of his patients.
