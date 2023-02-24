Marlborough boy with cerebral palsy offered dream job
- Published
A 16-year-old boy with cerebral palsy was offered his dream job as a guest greeter on the door of his local Tesco.
When Henry from Marlborough was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, he said he wanted to "work at Tesco".
Henry's mother Candi-Marie asked on Facebook whether anyone had an old Tesco uniform Henry could borrow for his school's aspiration day.
In reply to her post, Marlborough's Tesco manager offered Henry a job greeting guests on Saturday mornings.
"He is absolutely delighted and cannot wait to start his new job," Candi-Marie said.
Henry said his skills were "greeting people at the door and saying 'Welcome to Tesco'".
Careers Lead at the school, Ben Vickery, said: "Henry is very friendly, very approachable, very happy. He will be the first to talk to a stranger, to say: 'Hi, how are you?'.
"Sitting at the front desk is going to be ideal for him."
Henry's first shift at the supermarket will be on 25 February.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk