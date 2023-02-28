Avon Vale hunt permanently expelled from sport's governing body
A Wiltshire-based hunt has been thrown out of the sport's governing body after footage of a fox being thrown to the hounds was posted online.
The clip appears to show members of the Avon Vale Hunt dig the animal from its den before tossing it to waiting dogs.
It sparked a public outcry, and the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) suspended the hunt's membership.
The Lacock-based hunt was given time to appeal but the BHSA has decided to expel it permanently.
The video, filmed on 20 December and first reported by ITV News, shows those involved cheering and laughing as the fox tries to escape the dogs.
It has been illegal to hunt foxes in England since 2004 but hunts are permitted to simulate a chase by following a pre-laid scent, which is known as drag hunting.
The BHSA said in a statement on Monday that a panel considering gross misconduct said it had concluded the only appropriate sanction was to permanently ban the Avon Vale Hunt.
It said the panel had considered the impact it will have on the "hunt, the masters, the kennel huntsman and others involved in management of the hunt" but was unanimous in its decision.
Without BHSA membership it will be almost impossible for the hunt to operate, it is understood, as the organisation is heavily involved in liaising with farmers to allow hunts access to their land.
It would also be very difficult for the Avon Vale Hunt to get insurance.
The BHSA has also imposed sanctions on certain people who are individually registered with it but declined to comment further on what the sanctions entailed.
Those in question have 14 days to appeal against the sanctions, the BHSA said.
A representatives of the Avon Vale Hunt has been approached for comment.
