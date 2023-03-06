Salisbury 12-year-old gains hairdressing qualification
- Published
A 12-year-old has taken a professional hair qualification and is about to start her own business.
Phoebe, from Salisbury, qualified at Belle Academy in Finchley, London, after deciding at the age of eight that she wanted to work in the industry.
Phoebe said she planned to begin styling hair from a converted horsebox on the family driveway during school holidays.
She said her ultimate goal was to be a celebrity hairstylist.
Phoebe decided she wanted to work in the industry at the age of eight when her mum Samantha showed her how to do a French plait.
Phoebe said it felt "amazing" when she first got the French plait right.
Ms Stokes said her daughter had been styling the hair of friends and family ever since.
She began earning some money with paying clients in the summer holidays.
For Christmas, Ms Stokes paid for her daughter to undertake a hair extension course at Belle Academy in London.
"They said when she was there she was better than a lot of the adult students they had," Ms Stokes said.
Phoebe's family is now converting a horsebox into a salon for Phoebe to work in during school holidays.
They are getting help from the community. Electrics and a logo have been provided free of charge to get Phoebe up and running.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk