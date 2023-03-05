Chuck Berry guitar could fetch £20k at Wiltshire auction
A replacement guitar that rock and roll star Chuck Berry played at Wembley more than 50 years ago could fetch up to £20,000 when its auctioned.
The 1964 Gibson Firebird V was hastily given to Berry when he broke a string as he headlined the London Rock And Roll Show in 1972.
The moment was caught on film and a photograph of it would adorn the cover of an album of Berry's greatest hits.
Quick-thinking backing guitarist Terry Gibson had handed him the Firebird.
The strap, which is being auctioned in Wiltshire with the guitar, is believed to be the one worn by Berry on the night.
Berry, who rose to fame in the 1950s, influenced generations of succeeding rock stars, with his trademark duck-walk style and a string of hits, like Johnny B. Goode, Sweet Little Sixteen and Roll Over Beethoven.
Johnny B. Goode was famously covered by Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in the hit film Back To The Future.
The instrument is being sold by a private collector who bought it from Gibson's family.
Gibson, whose real name was Terry Clemson, was a renowned British guitarist who played with the likes of Gene Vincent and Bo Diddley, as well as his own band The Downliners.
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs, from Gardiner Houlgate near Bath, said: "I've been auctioning guitars for over 15 years but this is only the second time I've seen a Chuck Berry instrument come up for sale.
"They're exceptionally rare. Even though Berry used our guitar for a single night, the London Rock And Roll Show was a landmark event and is fully documented on film."
Double-neck guitar
The London show, on 5 August 1972, was only the second concert held at Wembley stadium.
Other items for sale in the auction include an acoustic guitar owned by The Who's Pete Townshend, an amplifier used by Eric Clapton and a guitar owned by the late Jeff Beck.
Another rare item is a late 1960s double-neck Gibson guitar formerly owned by Mike Oldfield - only 20 of these guitars have been made.
The auction will take place on 9 March.