Swindon crash: Car hits building after failing to stop for police
A road remains shut after a car involved in a police pursuit hit a shop and caused a gas leak.
Wiltshire Police said officers were called to reports of a vehicle "being driven very slowly without lights" on Cricklade Road in Swindon in the early hours of Saturday.
"After failing to stop for our officers the vehicle collided with a building," the force added.
Fire crews and gas engineers fixed the gas leak, but the road is still closed.
"The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life changing or life threatening," said police, adding that accident investigation work is being carried out at the scene.
