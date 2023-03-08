Teenager found not guilty of murdering Swindon man
- Published
A teenager has been found not guilty of murdering a man from Swindon.
Treyvon Ejiogu, 18, was on trial accused of murdering Lee Turner, 33, who died on 10 October 2021 after a single stab wound to his chest.
Mr Ejiogu, from Empress Avenue, Waltham Forest, London, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and two counts of involvement in the supply of class A drugs.
The jury found Ejiogu not guilty of murder.
He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Bristol Crown Court on 18 January.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.