New Wiltshire SEND school to cater for 130 students
- Published
A new free school which will provide 130 places for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is to be built.
The new school will be designed for children aged four to 19 in Wiltshire.
It will help address the growing numbers of SEND places needed in the county.
The Department for Education (DfE) will fund and build the school, which is likely to open in 2026, said Wiltshire Council.
The location of the school is yet to be determined and will be shared as plans progress, it added.
Councillor Laura Mayes, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Every child and young person deserves their school to be a place where they can learn and thrive.
"Wiltshire Council is committed to having the right specialist support for pupils with SEND so they can enjoy their time at school, and this is good news for our Wiltshire children."
Councillor Jane Davies, cabinet member for SEND, added: "This DfE commitment to building a new school for SEND pupils is a very welcome addition.
"We will be sharing more news with parents and carers as plans move forward."
