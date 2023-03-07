Owen Dunn: Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder

Owen DunnDunn Family
Owen Dunn, 18, was fatally stabbed in Swindon in December

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Owen Dunn in Swindon.

The 18-year-old died after being fatally stabbed in Mazurek Way, Haydon End on 4 December.

The teenager was arrested on Tuesday afternoon - days after a £20,000 reward was offered for information about Owen's death.

A 14-year-old boy has already been charged with his murder and is due to stand trial in June.

In February, the child - who cannot be named because of his age - pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter at Bristol Crown Court.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.