Controversial Wiltshire incinerator will not be contested by council
Plans to build a controversial incinerator will not be contested, a council has said.
The Northacre Renewable Energy (NREL) incinerator, which will burn non-recyclable waste to generate electricity, will be built on an industrial park in Westbury, Wiltshire.
Approval for the plans was granted by a government inspector on February 21.
Wiltshire Council said it will not be appealing the decision after previously changing its mind over the plans.
A spokesman said they "do not intend to apply for a Judicial Review of the Secretary of State's decision to grant planning permission to Northacre Renewable Energy for an energy from waste facility in Westbury".
However, they said their decision does not affect "any member of the local community from pursuing their own legal action in respect of this matter".
Fears over the pollution from the incinerator, and big lorries travelling to it, have made the project controversial with residents staging several protests.
Recently South West Wiltshire MP Dr Andrew Murrison lobbied government ministers to impose a moratorium on building more energy from waste incinerators, as reported by Local Democracy Reporting Services (LDRS).
He is hoping if the government imposes a the temporary prohibition, he will be able to stop the proposed £200 million facility from being built.
"I will do everything in my power to prevent it from happening," said Dr Murrison.