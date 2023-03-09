Backlash after Chippenham 200-acre solar farm approved
- Published
Residents say they are angry and disappointed following the approval of a new solar farm.
The controversial 200-acre solar farm near Forest Gate in Wiltshire was given planning permission on 2 March, sparking a backlash on social media.
The scheme will cover fields on the A4 southeast of Chippenham.
Developer Eden Renewables said the farm would produce enough electricity for almost 14,000 homes and would save some 20,000 tonnes of C02 a year.
On a Facebook campaign page against the farm one person commented: "Very disappointing that the application has been agreed by a narrow margin. Well done to everyone for their efforts.
"Very poor show from the wider village. I guess they must all be in favour."
'Looming climate catastrophe'
Another Facebook commenter, who described the process as a "farce", said it was "a real shame that more residents weren't there".
However, other residents were in support of the plans, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Addressing the Wiltshire Council planning meeting on 2 March they said: "Yes, I'd rather continue to look out on fields, but in the face of a looming climate catastrophe what could I say to my grandchildren if they asked me in 20 years' time, why did you oppose the solar farm just because it disrupted your views of North Wiltshire?"
Eden Renewable has disputed claims made during the planning process claiming the site is on green belt land.
In a statement the company said: "The land is hard to farm productively and we will be maximising its use with sheep grazing and strong ecological improvements alongside clean energy generation."