Ex-Wiltshire Police officer who abused position barred from policing
- Published
A former police officer has been barred from serving in any police force again after a misconduct hearing ruled he had a relationship with a vulnerable woman.
Christopher Grant met her after she reported her partner for sexual assault and then entered a "sexual and improper emotional relationship" with her.
A Wiltshire Police misconduct hearing said the former PC would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.
Ch Con Catherine Roper chaired the panel and apologised to the woman.
The panel heard Mr Grant, who resigned earlier this year, had been appointed to conduct an investigation into the woman's report of a sexual assault in July 2022.
In the next two months Mr Grant abused his position and sent more than 2,100 text messages to her.
Some of the messages were of a sexual nature and he also followed her on TikTok.
Mr Grant will be entered onto the national policing barred list which will prevent him working elsewhere in England and Wales.
The chief constable said: "She came to us to report a serious offence and the officer entrusted to support her, abused his position for his own sexual gratification.
"I want to be clear; the actions of Christopher Grant go against everything we stand for as a police service.
"There is no room in Wiltshire Police for any officer, member of staff or volunteer who betray the trust our communities place in us at their time of need."
'Simply shameful'
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began investigating the allegation in September 2022, following a referral from Wiltshire Police.
Derrick Campbell, IOPC regional director, said: "The abuse of police powers for sexual purposes has a devastating impact on victims and is particularly serious where the subject of the officer's behaviour is a vulnerable person."
Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said officers abusing their position of trust would not be tolerated.
"Former PC Christopher Grant's exploitation and grooming of a vulnerable woman is simply shameful," he added.
