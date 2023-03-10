Owen Dunn: Teenager appears in court charged with murder
A 17-year-old boy has appeared before Bristol Crown Court charged with the murder of a man in Swindon.
The boy, who can not be named for legal reasons, is accused of murdering 18-year-old Owen Dunn, who was fatally injured in Mazurek Way, Haydon End, on 4 December.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a case management hearing on 20 March.
He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.
A 14-year-old boy, who was previously charged in connection with Mr Dunn's death and also can not be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter.
He is also due to attend the case management hearing.
A trial date has been set for 5 June.
