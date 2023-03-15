Swindon Borough Council agrees further £1m towards sports hub
A council has agreed to put a further £1m towards the development of a major sports hub.
Swindon Borough Council had already budgeted £5.2m for the planned facility in Moredon, and the additional funds to take the cost over £6m has now been unanimously approved.
It will include three football pitches, two cricket pitches and a cycle track.
A report to the council said rising costs of building materials meant the scheme would cost more to fund.
The project is also being funded by a number of external grants which include Sport England, the Football Foundation and Central Swindon North Parish Council.
Other funding sources include a £250,000 PFI grant for youth activities, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Keep the momentum'
Swindon Borough Council leader, David Renard, said: "It's important that we keep up the momentum on [the sports hub] and deliver it.
"The costs of materials has significantly increased and we are inviting tenders and found we needed to increase the budget.
"This is a long-term project and we want to bring it to fruition. We want to get contractors on site and working on it as soon as possible."
The hub will be built on a recreation field and include two grass football pitches and one with a 3G playing surface.
There will be a BMX track, a learn-to-ride enclosed course for children and the existing croquet lawns will be retained.
A new pavilion and improved parking facilities will also be included.
