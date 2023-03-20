Urgent repairs needed for Swindon Railway Village listed building
- Published
A Grade II listed building in Swindon is undergoing urgent repairs to ensure it can be used in the future.
The roof of the Mechanics' Institute in Swindon will be patched, its gutters cleared and repaired and vegetation cleared from the tower.
The building has been empty since 1986, but it is hoped it will one day fulfil the role for which it was built in 1855, as a social and community centre.
Historic England has awarded £10,000 to cover the repairs, the council said.
The work began earlier and is expected to be completed on Wednesday.
The Mechanics' Institute was once a central part of Swindon's Railway Village that was developed as a self-contained community in the mid-19th Century.
It provided housing for an influx of railway workers, who came to Swindon for the opportunities offered by the GWR engineering works.
'Key landmark'
The Mechanics' Institute is privately owned, but Swindon Borough Council, Natural England and local organisations will play a big role in planning its future.
It is part of Swindon's Heritage Action Zone of historic structures earmarked for preservation.
Councillor Matty Courtliff, Swindon Borough Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Heritage, Leisure and Town Centre Experience, said: "The Mechanics is an iconic part of the Railway Village and key landmark for the whole of Swindon.
"We all want to see the building brought back into use and this work will make sure it has strong foundations for the future."
He added: "I'd also like to reassure residents that we are not stopping at just these urgent works.
"We are continuing to work with potential partners to safeguard the future of the building and establishing how we can make it a point of public pride once again," he added.