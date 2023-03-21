Trial date set for three accused of Taunton stabbing
- Published
A trial date has been set for three teenagers accused of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park in Taunton.
The victim, in his 20s, suffered multiple knife wounds in the incident near Baldwin Road at about 03:30 GMT on 11 February.
Hamza Mahmoud, 18, and two 17-year-old boys pleaded not guilty at Taunton Crown Court on Monday.
All three defendants, who are from Taunton, will face trial on 14 August.
The victim's injuries were not thought to be life threatening or life changing, Avon and Somerset Police said earlier.
Mr Mahmoud was remanded in custody and the remaining two defendants were granted conditional bail.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.