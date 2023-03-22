Swindon children struggling to see an NHS dentist
More than 50% of children in Swindon do not not have access to an NHS dentist, according to a report from NHS England.
The commissioner for NHS dentistry, Jo Lawton, said children in the Wiltshire town have an access rate of 47.6%.
The figure is still higher than the England average of 46.9%.
"If children aren't getting treatment, they are just storing up problems for later years and that might include wider health problems," a councillor said.
The report was put to members of Swindon Borough Council's adults' health care and housing overview and scrutiny committee.
The findings prompted some of the councillors to call for dentists to work with schools to improve access, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Send dentists to schools'
Councillor Ray Ballman added: "If less than half of children are able to see a dentist, shouldn't we be sending dentists into schools? That's what used to happen years ago."
Ms Lawton said the idea was worth considering but noted was an issue of consent from parents.
She added: "And if they are then being screened in schools and that shows they need a course of treatment, there's the challenge of accessing that treatment outside of school."
Healthwatch representative Amritpal Kaur said voluntary organisations had been providing toothbrushes and toothpaste to schools pre-pandemic, but they were now struggling to deliver such items.
Last August, a BBC investigation found eight in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK were not taking on children.
The Department for Health and Social Care is currently holding an inquiry into dentistry.
A spokeswoman from the department said: "We are investing more than £3bn a year into dentistry and have already implemented additional measures to improve access."