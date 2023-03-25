Devizes woman to cycle 160 miles for domestic abuse charity
A woman is set to cycle 160 miles to support those suffering from domestic abuse.
Starting her challenge in Trowbridge on Monday, Clare Gore from Devizes will cycle the entire Wiltshire cycleway in aid of charity FearLess.
Ms Gore, 59, said she hoped her efforts would start a conversation around domestic abuse and raise vital funds for the charity, who "do so much".
"Every turn of my wheel is for someone experiencing domestic abuse," she said.
She is hoping to finish the challenge in four days.
Ms Gore continued: "What's struck me is how common domestic abuse is. Within society I think there is a lot of shame. It needs to be talked about more. Although I know often people are very fearful.
"It's about knowing there's support out there."
FearLess provides personalised support services to help victims change or move on from abusive relationships.
They also support victims of sexual violence or stalking, support children and young people affected by abuse, and run voluntary programmes for perpetrators of abuse to help them change their behaviour.
The charity, which also has hubs in Devon and Gloucestershire, received more than 4,400 referrals in 2022 from Wiltshire adults and children in desperate need.
Starting at the charity's offices on White Horse Business Park, Ms Gore will travel from Trowbridge to Malmesbury and back, via Shaftesbury and Everleigh.
Ms Gore, who has two replacement hips, thanked everyone who had helped her train for the hilly route, including the team at Tribe Gym.
She said she is excited to get out into the Wiltshire countryside and is hoping the "weather will be very kind".
