Swindon fully-accessible play park opens
A new accessible play park has opened in Swindon, with wheelchair accessible swings and ramps.
The park in Coate Water Country Park was developed after campaigners Mums on a Mission called for it to be fully accessible.
"It is amazing because no one is left behind and we can all play together," student Zac said.
Hayden and Kyle, who both use a wheelchair, said they particularly liked the roundabout.
Mike Clark, of design company ESP Play Parks, said the focus had been on the park's "inclusivity and its accessibility".
"This is what I do the job for, to see children play on something that I have helped create," he said.
"To see the kids especially on the inclusive multi-play unit go up and down the ramps with the wheelchairs, playing together, it felt pure and how it should be."
Campaign group Mums on a Mission said: "Our beautiful children are getting older and bigger and for several years now we have struggled to take them to play parks.
"We can't squeeze them into the baby swings anymore and in most parks, there is very little that they can use. But it's not our children's disabilities that are the problem, it's the play parks'.
"We were very persistent, and we kept going back and asking for changes, until eventually we had the play park that we've always dreamed of."
