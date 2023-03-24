Person dies in listeria outbreak linked to cheese
A person has died after an outbreak of listeria linked to batches of Baronet soft cheese.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned people not to eat the cheese because of exceptionally high levels of the bacteria.
The FSA has not confirmed Baronet is the source, but a related strain of the bacteria was found in the cheese.
The Old Room Cheese Room, from Wiltshire, which makes the cheese, said it was working "closely" with the FSA.
There have been three cases of listeria linked to the outbreak, resulting in the death of one person, the FSA confirmed.
Several batches of Baronet, Baby Baronet and Mini Baronet soft cheeses made by the Old Cheese Room have been recalled.
The agency is continuing to investigate whether the person who died had eaten Baronet cheese.
Cases were identified in the south of England and London, but the product is distributed nationally.
Tina Potter, the FSA's head of incidents, said: "A closely genetically related strain of listeria monocytogenes found in samples of Baronet cheese, was found in all three cases in this outbreak.
"However, that does not necessarily mean that all those involved in the outbreak contracted listeriosis as a result of eating Baronet cheese.
"Although a source of listeria has been found in cheese products, work to ascertain the cause of the outbreak is continuing."
The agency said the outbreak strain has also been found in some food products and samples taken from other places where the cheese has been sold, supplied and served from.
The bacteria can cause listeriosis, a rare infection that usually goes away on its own, but can have serious complications including causing meningitis.
Symptoms can be similar to flu and include a high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
The Old Cheese Room said that none of its other cheeses have been affected by the outbreak.
'Every batch tested'
"As a responsible cheesemaker we carry out regular cleaning, disinfecting and swab testing of our making and ripening rooms," they said in a statement.
"Since the test that showed a trace of listeria monocytogenes in a single batch of Baronet, we have changed our monthly testing regime to positive release - this means that we test every batch of cheese before it leaves us.
"None of our other cheeses have been affected by this."
Ms Potter said vulnerable people should be particularly concerned with following the product recall advice, including pregnant women and the elderly.
Richard Elson, head of incidents and response, at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "Listeriosis is a rare infection and most people will only experience mild symptoms such as abdominal pain or diarrhoea, which usually pass within a few days without the need for treatment.
"But people with weakened immune systems, who are pregnant, or are infants or elderly are at greater risk of developing severe symptoms."
