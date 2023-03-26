Swindon boy charged with murder over Owen Dunn stabbing
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Swindon.
Owen Dunn was attacked on Mazurek Way, Haydon End, on 4 December last year.
The accused, from Swindon, who cannot be named due to his age, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday, says Wiltshire Police.
Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 17, have previously been charged with murder in connection with the death.
A woman in her 30s arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.
