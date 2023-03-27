Boy, 14, sentenced for towing caravan down M4
- Published
A 14-year-old boy caught towing a caravan down the M4 has been ordered to pay just £20 by a court.
The boy was spotted at the wheel of a Saab near junction 16 for Swindon on 26 October last year.
Police said the teenager, from County Clare in Ireland, gave them a false name and claimed to be 22.
The boy admitted charges of obstructing police and driving without a licence or insurance when he appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court last week.
He was given a four-month conditional discharge and told to pay a £20 surcharge.
No order for costs was made due to lack of means.
The boy, who has since turned 15, had three passengers in the vehicle, none of whom had UK driving licences, Wiltshire Police said.
PC Luke Hobbs said: "Not only was this boy just 14 with no driving licence, none of the three passengers inside the vehicle had a valid driving licence either.
"Their actions could have had devastating consequences on other road users and it is fortunate that no collisions occurred as a result of such stupidity."