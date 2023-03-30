Swindon: Plans to create second building next to Amazon depot
The owners of a business park, home to a large Amazon depot, are looking to create another building on the site.
Tritax Symmetry Limited, which owns Symmetry Park in Swindon, has applied to build the industrial structure.
The developers said it would be used for offices, research, storage and distribution and would be "much smaller" than the Amazon warehouse.
One objection has so far been lodged by Ramblers Swindon and North East Wiltshire Ramblers.
Tritax Symmetry Limited has lodged an exploratory planning application to establish the principle of the building, in the corner of land formed by the main A420 and Laines Way.
According to Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ramblers Swindon and North East Wiltshire Ramblers said few details of the proposed development have been provided, but the "red-line boundary shows it would obstruct part of footpath South Marston 5".
"No information has been given as to how the applicant intends to deal with the footpath to avoid the obstruction," the group added.
In its application, Tritax Symmetry Limited said: "This is an outline planning application to establish the principle of the use of the site for employment use.
"The proposal will potentially increase employees on site. It will potentially need to operate 24-hours per day."