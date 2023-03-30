Royal Wootton Bassett: Road worker punched in 'nasty' attack
A man has been arrested after a road worker was punched in a "nasty" attack.
The incident happened on Tuesday at around 19:20 BST at the junction of Station Road and High Street in Royal Wotton Bassett, Wiltshire.
A man got out of his car and was reportedly aggressive to the worker after being told he could not pass a road closure. He then drove through the closure and a second car arrived.
Men got out of both cars and the worker was then punched in the head.
A man in his 30s has been arrested and bailed by Wiltshire Police.
Insp Louis McCoy said: "This was a nasty and unjustifiable attack on a person trying to do their job within our community.
"There is no place in society for violent acts such as this and we will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice."
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
