Devizes railway station 'unlikely' to go ahead due to cost
- Published
A new railway station is "unlikely" to get the go ahead as it would not represent good value for money, Network Rail has concluded.
A feasibility study said a new station in Devizes could still be put forward as part of a "wider rail improvement programme" for Wiltshire.
Daniel Round from Network Rail said: "We found that the costs of providing a standalone station at Devizes would outweigh the benefits."
He added that this was "disappointing".
Mr Round, industry programme director for the west of England, said: "This is because stopping the existing train services that operate between London and the south-west at a new Devizes station would have a far-reaching knock-on effect on the smooth running of trains over a wider area.
"While this is disappointing in relation to a standalone station for Devizes, the study identified that there would be benefits to increasing train service connectivity across Wiltshire to local stations and on the high-speed network across the region."
Danny Kruger, MP for Devizes, said a station in Devizes had "long been an aspiration for many local people".
The results of the feasibility study have been submitted to the Department for Transport, which will make a decision as to whether the project will progress to the next stage of development.
Iain Wallis, chair of Devizes Development Partnership, said: "Our goal is a new station for Devizes, as part of the wider investment in Wiltshire rail services, to encourage opportunities for economic growth, level up access to jobs and higher education and support a more sustainable transport future."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk